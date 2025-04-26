How Akshay Kumar played cupid in Housefull 2 co-star Asin and husband Rahul Sharma’s love story; viral video

After finding her footing in the South film industry, actor Asin made her Bollywood debut opposite Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in 2008 with Ghajini. She instantly became a national crush with her pretty smile and impactful acting chops. But 7 years later, Asin retired from acting soon after getting married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. Well, a few months ago Rahul graced YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast where he called Asin’s Housefull 2 co-star Akshay Kumar the cupid in their love story. This segment of the podcast has now resurfaced on social media and is going viral, leaving fans gushing about Asin’s real-life fairytale. Akshay Kumar with Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma

Akshay at Rahul and Asin's wedding

Talking about how he first met his now wife Asin, Rahul shared, “Of course, cupid was our great friend Akshay Kumar. We were going for an India vs Pakistan match, there was his movie coming up which was Housefull (2) and she was acting in the movie. Then Akshay said there's this movie coming, we want to promote the movie and since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh.” For the uninitiated, Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna were the first celebs to endorse Rahul’s brand.

The cast of Housefull 2 (2012) then joined Rahul in Dhaka for promotions. Rahul and Asin’s interaction was basic during the trip, but it was later that Akshay told Rahul, “This is a girl which is very very simple, very down to earth, very basic very similar to you. Comes, just works and goes back, very professional and family is very similar, mother is a doctor, father is into services, so fantastic.” Rahul remembered, “Then he (Akshay) gave her (Asin) number to me and my number to her.” When asked why, Rahul replied, “Because he felt, you know, there is something common in both of us, we both come from the same value, background and that's why.”

Today, Asin and Rahul have been happily married for 9 long years and are proud parents to their 7-year-old daughter Arin. In the comment section of this viral video, many fans are now rightly calling Akshay Kumar a successful matchmaker.