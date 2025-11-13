Author-storyteller Laksh Maheshwari set for Bollywood debut with his book The Descendents and a murder mystery

Divulging details with caution, Laksh on his recent visit to Lucknow says, “The first is based on my initial book of the trilogy ( The Descendents ). We even have a sticker that says ‘soon to be a major motion picture’. A production house, which is also behind the upcoming film Mastii 4 , has acquired the rights and is mounting a large-scale project, around a ₹100-crore venture.”

Author-storyteller Laksh Maheshwari is taking a cinematic turn, with two of his works selected to be adapted into films. While the projects are yet to be officially announced, the writer has confirmed that both films are in the pipeline and will go on the floors next year.

He reveals that the project is in the pre-production stage. “The team is working on the screenplay and dialogues. An official announcement will be made soon.”

He shares the news of his second project with pride. “Cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s recently launched entertainment company has acquired another story of mine—a murder mystery—that will be made into a film. I had originally written it as a complete film script with a screenplay. It is scheduled to go on floors by mid-2025. So, I am incredibly excited about this new chapter in my life. There are other stories also under consideration; let’s see!”

Laksh has also tried his hand behind the camera and does not rule out the possibility of directing a full-fledged project in the future.

“Yes, I made a short film two or three years ago, but it was not well-made. Currently, I don't have the time for it. That said, I don’t rule out moving into direction, as I truly don’t know what's in store for me. I am looking forward to learning the craft and hope to get trained under an expert director. My short film experience taught me that I need to properly learn the craft.”