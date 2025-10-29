Avika Gor on her debut novel: Excited yet numb about this big transition

She may have debuted onscreen at a young age, but for actor Avika Gor, writing has always been a calling. “I was 15 when I wrote a script for the short film I, Me, Myself. It was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner and subsequently nominated at the Berlin Film Festival, where I became the youngest writer in the Original Screenplay Category,” she tells us, adding that writing took backseat once acting took off. Actor Avika Gor

Now, the 28-year-old has launched her first book, Trust Fall. She conceptualised this love story with shades of a spy thriller back in March, and the process took six months.

Avika states that writing is not an easy task as she had to undergo a lot of thinking and palnning, "I embarked on this journey with a lot of passion to tell a story I believe in. I created six drafts; finally, the seventh was the final one that, along with the editor, gave me the confidence. I was like, 'This is what I want my first fiction book to be like, and this is what should go to press.' Also, we were sorted if we edited some parts that we thought could be used in the sequel; we plan so in the near future," she shares.

“This is turning into my year, with my engagement in June, wedding in September and now this book launch. I was working on the book silently, writing past midnight... It’s a surprise for my parents and friends, but the biggest is for my husband Milind (Chandwani, entrepreneur), for whom it turned into a wedding gift from me,” she gushes

For now, Avika is busy with her reality show, as well as coming up with her own shows and projects for different mediums, where she plans to script something soon