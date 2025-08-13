Avinash Tiwary joins Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Romeo, reunites with Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri

Avinash Tiwary currently has multiple projects in different stages of production in the pipeline and now, the actor has added another big one to that list. We have learnt that Avinash Tiwary has joined actor Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film in an important role. Avinash Tiwary and Shahid Kapoor(Photos: Instagram)

An industry source tells us, “Avinash has come on board director Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action-thriller, tentatively titled Romeo which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He will play an integral part in the story and is flying to Spain today to shoot for his portion in the film. It marks his first team up with Shahid and a reunion with his Laila Majnu and Bulbbul co-star Triptii Dimri.”

The source adds that Avinash is heading to Spain tonight for the shoot andwill be in the European country for a 15-day schedule. While details of his role are still kept under wraps, the actor will be seen in a new avatar in the film and plays an integral part in the story. The film will also reportedly feature a dance number with actor Disha Patani.

Avinash recently wrapped up the shoot of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 with actor Medha Shankr. The film will mark his first solo leading theatrical release after his debut film Laila Majnu in 2018. Apart from that, he also stars with actor Aditi Rao Hydari in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s web series.