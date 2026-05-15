Ayushmann Khurrana rubbishes chatter about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: We are not promoting infidelity in this

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, the actor was asked about shooting in Prayagraj for the film. He said, “I had never shot there before this film. In fact, this was tentatively titled Prayagraj ka Prajapati! But since Pati, Patni Aur Woh has been an iconic franchise since the first film in the 1970s, the producers titled it this. So many films have been based in Kanpur and Varanasi till now, so we thought Prayagraj is the one!”

Ayushmann Khurrana is back to the comedy zone with his latest, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. But did you know that originally, the film was not slotted to be a continuation of the franchise?

Ever since the announcement of PPAWD, the one belief constantly attached to the film has been that it makes light of cheating in marriages. But Ayushmann makes it clear, “We are not promoting infidelity with this film. In fact, out of all the films in the Pati, Patni franchise, only ours has a male lead who doesn’t have a roving eye. He’s loyal to his wife. It’s a comedy of errors, he gets caught in such situations.”

In fact, he asserted that the content is so clean, that even his daughter liked it, “Moving on, I am doing films which cater to family audiences. My daughter (Varushka, 12) watched the edit of Pati, Patni…recently, and she loved it! That’s the barometer- that my kids enjoy my films. It has to reach the Gen Alpha also, apart from Millenials and Gen Z. I want to do family films and get them into theatres. The fun of community watch is amazing.”