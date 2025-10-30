Ayushmann Khurrana's viral ‘Vikaspuri ke Wolverine’ line was improvised: ‘Delhi ka local flavour lana tha..’

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of Thamma, his first dive into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film sees him as Alok — a journalist-historian entangled with Rashmika Mandanna’s enigmatic Tadaka — in a story where myth, love, and chaos collide. Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan

As Bollywood embraces a new wave of supernatural heroes from the MHCU — including Varun Dhawan’s werewolf in Bhediya (2022) — the genre’s getting darker, funnier, and far more unpredictable. And now, Bhediya has finally addressed his much-talked-about cameo with Varun and that viral line everyone’s quoting — “Vikaspuri ke Wolverine.”

Ayushmann's relationship with Varun Dhawan Talking about the audience reaction, Ayushmann said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “Kids were loving the visuals and everything, especially Bhediya aur Thamma ka jo fight hua tha. I think those set pieces were really enjoyed by kids, woh pehli baar hua mere saath.” He also opened up about his camaraderie with Varun Dhawan, adding, “Varun and I started our careers together. 2012 meh meri Vicky Donor aayi thi aur usko Student of The Year. He’s one of the nicest guys and bohot acha co-actor hai.”

Describing their fight scene, he said, “It was so well choreographed, and it really helps if your co-actor, if you have a sense of rhythm. Fighting is like rhythm, I think. Aapko dance aata hai toh aap fight kar sakte ho… films meh.”