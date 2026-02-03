Bae in Hyuk, Roh Jeong Hui and an unlikely love story called Our Universe

Two in-laws and a child are not the usual ingredients of romance in K-dramas. But the genre gets an unlikely spin in the chaotic romantic comedy Our Universe. Our Universe

Starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Hui as “in laws” who harbour anything but mutual dislike for each other, the duo end up raising their toddler nephew together.

Bae In Hyuk, last seen in the time travel drama The Park Marriage Contract, plays the prickly and reserved Tae Hyung. The actor reveals that while understanding the character, he focused closely on his personality. “I put a lot of effort into delicately portraying his growth process. His coarse personality stems from past pain and deficiencies; it’s all on surface level. I worked very hard to subtly show how after meeting his “in law” and nephew the change permeates into his life..and that was through the shifts in his facial muscles and expressions… which transform unknowingly”

Roh Jeong Hui, a former child artist who transitioned into leading lady roles in the high school thriller Hierarchy and the coming of age drama Crushology, plays Hyun Jin. The actor says the character was relatable at many levels.

“I decided to join the project because I thought I could capture the most realistic image of people my age through Hyun-jin. While acting, I put a lot of effort into expressing the thoughts, worries, and everything that people in my age group experience.”

Produced by Studio Dragon, the powerhouse behind global hits like Crash Landing on You, The Glory , Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Queen of Tears, Our Universe captures a generation shaped by fierce individualism. As many young people delay marriage and childbearing, the makers feel the show is a rare species in the rom-com genre.

“For today’s youth living in an era where dreaming, loving, and having children are difficult to imagine, this is a ‘rare species’—a fantasy-like, kind story. Viewers might feel it’s their own story or a dream they’ve wanted to have.”

“There is a proverb that says, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ However, watching this drama might make you think, ’One child can raise an entire village” says director Chung Yeo Jin.

Working with child actors is a skill, but both Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui say the presence of “Woo Jin” not only lightened the atmosphere but also gave them a newfound admiration for parents.

“Through experiencing a part of childcare while filming, I gained even more respect for parents. I realized how incredible being a parent is and felt a deep sense of responsibility. The child’s cuteness is the true charm of this work. While I was filming holding Woo-joo (actor Park Yoo Ho), he suddenly grabbed my face and kissed me. At that moment, I felt like I had the whole world,” says Bae In Hyuk.

“There were many times I burst out laughing because Woo-joo was so cute on set, which led to many outtakes (NGs). I had experience co-parenting my own nephew with my sister, so I was quite used to filming with a child. It was my first time with a boy, and the way of playing was different, but I remember relying on Bae In Hyuk as he helped me with those difficult parts,” says Roh Jeong Eui.