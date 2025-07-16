Barkha Bisht confirms joining Smriti Irani-Amar Uphadyay's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani starrer Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) has been making headlines ever since talks of its revival began. While Amar and Smriti have started shooting for the reboot version of the show, the buzz surrounding the cast of the show has only intensified. Barkha Bisht

As per latest reports, actor Barkha Bisht is the newest addition to the cast. Talking to us, Barkha confirmed her involvement, saying, “Yes, I am joining the show,” but remained tight-lipped about her character. “I can’t reveal much about the role right now,” she added. The actor maintained that she wouldn't like to comment on what kind of character is she playing, seeing as the reports suggest that she will be playing Amar aka Mihir Virani's love interest in the show.

Barkha has been part of popular shows like Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Tenali Rama and Shaadi Mubarak, to name a few. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Singh and Katrina Kaif's Raajneeti (2010).

While the buzz strongly indicates her character will be closely linked to Mihir’s track, the actress left it at that, hinting that all will be revealed in time. With Smriti, Amar, and now Barkha on board, the show’s return is shaping up to be one of the most closely-watched television comebacks this year.