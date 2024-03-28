Being an outsider, I waited for opportunity, says Shashvat Seth

Actor Shashvat Seth says his fan mail is refusing to slow down after the release of his first OTT series Aarya 3 where he played Abhimanyu, the antagonist. Actor Shashvat Seth

“Since the day my debut series started streaming, I have been receiving constant accolades and praise mails. It’s good to see your fans growing in number and your work reaching the maximum audience. Being an outsider, I was just waiting for an opportunity after giving hundreds of auditions. To take your career forward Logon ki aankhon mein aana zaroori tha. Once people connect with your character, they not only know you well, but they want to see more of you,” says the Varanasi man, who was in the city recently.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After being part of fashion and TV modelling for a decade, Seth says he knew that he needed that one right project irrespective of the character being positive or negative. “It can be any character. As an actor I have performed it with all my might. That was my only concern. It really didn’t matter that it was an out-and-out villain on screen. When you get appreciated by critics, or your work is reviewed in a positive way, the rest doesn’t matter, and you want to give your best to everything coming your way.”

Seth feels working with the right set of people too has its pros. “Ram (Madhvani, director) sir is a master creator and the way he carved my role is there for all to see. Then Sushmita Sen (actor), such a giving artiste, has always led the crew forward with her energy. You get to better your craft while working with such a team.”

Next, Seth says he is trying not to get typecast, “Yes, I am being offered similar roles. So, after much contemplation, I have taken up a role which is in complete contrast to what I have done, and it will be out this year-end,” says the actor.