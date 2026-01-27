Beyond Mumbai: Lucknow becomes a new hub for shooting TV shows to give authentic flavours and showcase real locations
Lucknow has become a hub for shooting, not just for films and OTT shows, but for television serials as well. Currently, two shows are being shot in the city.
In recent times, we have witnessed several shows being set and shot entirely in the city.
Earlier, the trend was to shoot only initial portions here before recreating sets in Mumbai. Now, entire shows are being filmed on location in the state capital and its surroundings.
Shows like Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, Thukra Ke Mera Pyar, Mahadev & Sons, Sab Satrangi, Krishna Chali London, and many others have been extensively shot and set in Lucknow. Currently, shooting for the TV series Tod Kar Dil Mera is underway at locations like the Aunty House and other historic spots in the Old City.
The show’s creator, Sachin Pandey, tells HT City, “When the show’s flavour is of this region, it makes sense to shoot it entirely here. Yes, it’s expensive to accommodate the cast, crew, and equipment, but the actual shooting costs are lower. What we gain is an essence, authenticity, and a feel that can’t be recreated on sets in Mumbai.”
Actor Anurima Chakraborty, who hails from Assam and is playing a Lucknowite in the show, says, “This is my debut show. We did workshops before the shoot, but since arriving here in August, I’ve picked up so much from people on set and from locals. This learning wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.”
Line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky, who has helmed shoots for several TV shows, says, “Nowadays, we get many queries for TV shows shot in seasons, filmed from start to finish here. The great thing is it creates opportunities for local talent. In Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, for instance, five out of six lead actors were from Lucknow-Kanpur.”
Lucknow’s Abhijit Sarkar, who plays a senior lawyer in Tod Kar Dil Mera and is also featured in the second season of Thukra Ke Mera Pyar, says, “Acting is my hobby and passion, but not my profession. I can’t relocate to Mumbai for shoots, but since productions are happening here, I am simultaneously shooting for two shows.”
The show’s lead actor, Ashish Raghav, adds, “I am from Uttarakhand and have lived in Meerut, so I know Hindi well. But the language changes every 100 kilometres. This shift has certainly helped actors like me, who never thought the guy-next-door would get a chance to play a lead in a TV show. Relatable characters and realistic stories have made it possible.”
