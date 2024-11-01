Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Twitter Reactions: Fans call Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer ‘flag bearer of horror-comedy’

Two long years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan returned to the silver screen as Rooh Baba today on Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This time he was joined by the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, which resulted in our excitement going over the roof! The trailer was intriguing, full of mysterious twists, which left fans with loads of questions. So when the horror comedy arrived in theatres today, many movie-buffs rushed to their nearest cinema halls to get their answers. Well, the final verdict according to Twitter reviews is in Kartik and Vidya’s favour. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has arrived in theatres

That’s right! Netizens have absolutely loved this Anees Bazmee directorial, which spooked audiences while simultaneously leaving them in splits. Apparently, the climax is also quite unexpected. Don’t worry, no spoilers here. Gushing over the horror comedy, a social media user shared, “Just finished watching #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 at theatre & I must say you and the whole cast did the fabulous work. @TheAaryanKartik . No one can even imagine the ending and it gave me a goose bumps... Loved the movie. Full paisa wasool..,” whereas another Twitter review read: “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 covers 80s se leke 2020s. Madhuri se lekar Tripti Dimri. The fans of the franchise won’t be disappointed. The Aami je tomaar stays. The flag bearer of the Horror-comedy genre stays. It’s inane it’s hilarious!!”

Another social media user tweeted: “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 , just saw this movie @TheAaryanKartik and @tripti_dimri23 have awesome chemistry together, while @vidya_balan and @MadhuriDixit steal the show in this dramedy about finding ones gender identity! 3rd time is truly a charm! #GodBless.” That is quite interesting and leaves you wondering what the climax could be. Well, the only way to find out is booking a ticket.

After reading such positive reviews, do you think Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be able to break the records set by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 this year?