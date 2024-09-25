'Didi chaddar wapis karo': Bhumi Pednekar repurposes rug as skirt; trolls get kambal-core vibes

Bhumi Pednekar was among the list of attendees for the big banner Saudi Welcome To Arabia event, held in Mumbai last night. It goes without saying that the actor off late has chosen to weaponise fashion to re-establish her street cred as a the next big thing on the block. Some looks have been a hit, others a sore miss. Her latest at the Saudi event however? Unmissable. And for a spate of reasons. Bhumi Pednekar's latest look repurposes a rug as a skirt: The internet is divided(Photos: Instagram/bhumipednekar)

Is that...a rug?

Yes it is. In a bid to hop on to the very cool sustainable fashion bandwagon, Bhumi opted for a Georges Hoebika ensemble. A zebra-printed skivvy top in green was paired with a tasseled skirt in blue, repurposed from a rug. The Rene Caovilla heels and the Zayn by Sunena ring, styled by Manisha Melwani, made for clean accessories. But the rug — sorry skirt — acts as a great detractor. Don't get us wrong, we love green fashion. But, the problem here lies in the fact that the rug still very much looks like one, so much so that even Bhumi herself doesn't look convinced carrying it. The internet sort of agrees. Some comments calling this out read: "Jis table cloth ko aapne phena hai woh mere dost ke restaurant ke table ka hai", “Didi meri chaddar Wapis kar do, thandd lagti hai raat ko…!”, “Lag raha hai ki blanket hai” and “We also have the same carpet in our house🥲”.

That being said, the intention is definitely worthy of appreciation and the same was not lost on the internet's conscience. Some comments echoing this read: "Kudos to you for choosing a stunning, sustainable outfit ! ❤️🙌🔥", "We love a sustainable queen😍" and "Only you could turn a rug into a runway moment! This look is everything sustainable, creative, and stunning🌍💫".

What do you have to say about this polarising look from Bhumi?