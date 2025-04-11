Black Mirror S7E1 X Reviews: Fans call it a ‘haunting, depressing watch that will stay with me’; read

Black Mirror is finally back after a few seasons of questionable highs and lows; Season 6 had fans cautiously optimistic after some scattered but intriguing moments, but it was Season 7 that released on Thursday that really managed to hit the mark, especially with the debut episode, Common People. While the episode might not immediately rank alongsidethe show's best, it offers a haunting, compelling storw that fans have been craving. The show is known for its sharp, dystopian take on technology, and Common People doesn’t disappoint in that department; if anything, the episode is a refreshing return to form, drawing upon classic themes while still offering a bold, new take on tech-driven anxieties. Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror Season 7

The premise of Common People centers around Amanda (Rashida Jones) and Mike (Chris O'Dowd), a sweet, hard-working married couple trying to navigate the ups and downs of life. Amanda, a teacher, and Mike, a metalworker, are hoping to expand their family after a miscarriage. Their ordinary struggles take a sudden turn when Amanda collapses in the middle of a class. In the hospital, Mike discovers his wife has an inoperable brain tumor. But there’s hope on the horizon; an experimental biotech product, Rivermind, offers a potential cure, though with a bizarre and unsettling catch.

As Black Mirror loves to do, the show combines the personal with the technological, offering an unsettling view of what happens when life-saving medical advancements are tied to a subscription service. Rivermind offers free surgery, but in exchange, Mike and Amanda will be forced to pay a monthly fee of $300 to keep the service running. On top of that, Amanda will have to spend an extra hour or two sleeping each day to give the servers a much-needed break. As we follow Mike’s journey, the episode explores the price of survival, both financially and morally.

The ethical dilemmas posed in this episode are not new to Black Mirror, but Common People uses them to its advantage, making a seemingly simple, relatable story — of a man doing whatever it takes to save his wife — feel chillingly complex. Is the convenience of technology worth the emotional and financial strain it brings? How far would you go to save a loved one? These questions are at the heart of this episode, and they leave viewers grappling with their own sense of morality.

Netizens react:

Fans were quick to share their excitement and reactions to the episode. One comment on X praised the episode’s impact saying, “The first episode of #BlackMirror S7, Common People, is a haunting, depressing watch that will stay with me for some time (and we don't even have American-style ‘healthcare’). So glad it's back.” Another viewer shared a cheeky observation, noting, “The Common People episode of #BlackMirror is cheeky considering Netflix’s subscription tiers.”

“The first episode of the new season of #BlackMirror was depressing as hell…” said one viewer, which was followed by a more enthusiastic post from another fan, “Just finished the first episode of the new season of #BlackMirror. Definitely gave me OG Black Mirror vibes and was PHENOMENAL. We might be f***ing back.” One fan also commented on the show's signature approach, saying, “I love the way #BlackMirror intertwines themes from old episodes. Gets me excited noticing the different Easter eggs lol.”

While Common People may not have the immediate, gut-punch impact of some of the show's earlier episodes, it’s a strong start to a season that promises more of what fans love — twisted explorations of technology, morality, and the human condition.