'Can we turn this into a movie?': Blackpink Lisa and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine's chemistry is too hot too handle

It's happened! Maroon 5 has finally made an official comeback after over 4 years worth of hiatus off time. Now while the news in itself is enough, the bad boy band had to take it several notches up by soft launching the red hot global artist they'd be collaborating with — emphasis on global. Maroon 5 just made the hottest comeback, literally! — credit goes to Lisa(Photos: Instagram/YouTube)

The internet guessed it almost right away, and they were right as a sultry Lisa, next to a suave Adam were soon hard launched to build up the anticipation for the song. Titled Priceless, the single track dropped at the crack of May 2, complete with a full music video. And while the song seems to reflect the EXACT forward-moving nostalgia you expect from a Maroon 5 banger, with of course a heavy hand of Lisa magic, Adam and Lisa's chemistry is OFF. THE. CHARTS. And honestly, that's all the internet can talk about right now, because no one saw that coming.

"Wooow someone saw the chemistry between Adam and Lisa. I need a hole movie of this MV please. That was crazy and surreal", "the chemistry ahhh I can't wait to play this 24/7", "They delivered a lot in chemistry and music! I loved it! ❤️", "YESSSS! blessings coming in HOT! ❤️🙌" and "Oh it’s about to go down 🔥" was the general vibe of the comment section.

News of an official comeback was hard launched by Adam during his interview with Jimmy Fallon last month. Very reluctantly (the excitement had the Maroon 5 front man literally bursting at the seams), Adam had floated the 'possibility' of a song dropping by the end of April, followed by a full-length Summer album.

Not just this, a tour may or may not be in the works for the coming Fall...so Maroon 5 fans? Hunker down for an exciting year ahead!