BLACKPINK's ‘N-word’ controversy erupts, but netizens think it's a smokescreen for Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference; read

BLACKPINK, one of the most influential K-pop groups in the world, is at the center of controversy after a pre-debut video of some members using a racial slur resurfaced online. The clip, which features Rose, Jennie, and Lisa mumbling the N-word during their pre-debut performances, has quickly gone viral on many platforms, igniting heated debates across social media. BLACKPINK and Kim Soo-hyun

The leak and its origins

The leak of videos allegedly stems from an anonymous user known as “YG Leaker,” who launched a channel on Discord, claiming to expose dark secrets within the K-pop industry. In an opening statement, they declared, “I am doing all of this because I was terminated. I hold immense resentment towards the entire company. The workplace is plagued with harassment, discrimination based on race, and gender bias.”

The so-called whistleblower alleged that they possessed terabytes of incriminating data, not just against YG Entertainment but also implicating major labels like SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, JYP Entertainment, and others. This claim sent shockwaves through the industry, with fans and critics alike speculating on what else might emerge.

Mixed reactions from netizens

As expected, opinions on the video were divided. Some fans acknowledged the problematic nature of the resurfaced footage but placed the blame on the management. One user commented, “This is definitely not a good look for them, but I really blame the company for this one. Not gonna defend the girls since that's also their mistake, but considering they were minors in that video, the management should have chosen songs that aren't too explicit.”

Others criticised the lack of accountability, with another stating, “If they have never apologised, I find it very disrespectful and disappointing. Even if you were unaware at the time, when someone reminds you of a mistake, you must apologise for it.” Another sarcastically added, “Wasn’t two of them bilingual and able to speak and understand English? Three-fourths of them took the BLACK in Blackpink too seriously.”

A deliberate distraction?

However, not everyone was convinced the resurfacing of these videos was as organic as it seemed. Many netizens suggested the sudden resurfacing of the video was a calculated move to divert attention from actor Kim Soo-hyun’s ongoing scandal involving his agency, Gold Medalist. This controversy involves allegations made by the family of late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died by apparent suicide in February. The claims center on two main accusations: that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 and that his agency, Gold Medalist, co-founded by his relative, pressured her to repay a DUI debt before her passing.

Earlier today Kim Soo-hyun denied any wrongdoing in a tearful press conference, stating neither he nor his agency pressured her, and released an audio recording suggesting the debt negotiations were procedural. He also accused her family of manipulating evidence and has filed lawsuits against them and a YouTube channel spreading the allegations. Amid the scandal, brands like Prada and Dinto have cut ties with him, and his Disney+ project has been put on hold. Her family has yet to respond to his legal actions.

Comments speculating on this theory included: “Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist did it.” Another user pointed out, “Why are Blackpink’s 15-year-old videos from when they were 12-15 years old getting more hate than Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference?” One more joked, “Kim Soo-hyun, after successfully leaking MVs, demos, and Blackpink’s mess to distract everyone from his press conference.”

While YG Entertainment has yet to release a formal statement, the incident has reignited discussions about accountability within the K-pop industry.