Bollywood actor Ali Fazal on fatherhood: Abhi sab itna naya-naya hai, seekh hi raha hoon

Actor Ali Fazal, who became father to a daughter one-and-a-half-months back, says the feeling of parenthood is still sinking in and he is exploring something new, every day. Saying that this phase is “too personal” for him, the actor, who was on a work trip in Lucknow, craving to go back, tells us: “I am not able to manage time (laughs). Bhagunga ghar (Mumbai) abhi main. But that’s life! There is a big change. Pehle bhi hota tha ki ghar jaana hai, but ab woh feeling aur intense ho gayi hai. Now, I have more reasons. With Richa (Chadha, actor-wife) also at home all the time and with our baby around, now there is more reason to be home.” Ali Fazal on his visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

Ask if parenthood has brought about changes in his life, and Fazal says, “I don't know! Abhi sab itna naya-naya hi ki main seek hi raha hoon. I am still exploring, but it has been nice. It’s a blessed time right now. I feel strange talking about that, as it’s very new and I’m still exploring. Every day there's a new experience. I will surely talk about that at length eventually. But, for now, all I can say is that it's a really nice and blessed feeling.”

In his hometown to promote women's cricket, the actor says that though he has resumed work, he's taking it slow.

“I took a break for two months and I am slowly resuming work now. Maine bol diya hai ki saari shoots Mumbai mein hi rakhein. This is my first working outing, as I wanted to supported women’s cricket and UP Warriorz (women's cricket team in the Women's Premier League). I have been guilty of not being a supporter of women's cricket the way we do for men's cricket. Being a sportsperson myself, I am now trying to undo that and promote women's cricket."