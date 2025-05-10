Menu Explore
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Bollywood Celebrities react to India-Pakistan ceasefire; Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra post

ByAadrika Sominder
May 10, 2025 07:21 PM IST

After days of cross-border strikes, news of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan sparked support from celebs like Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor and more

At a special media briefing held today on May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India had agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan. According to Misri, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) initiated contact with the Indian side, and both agreed to suspend military actions across land, air, and sea starting from 5 PM the same day. Soon after the announcement, several Bollywood celebrities voiced their thoughts, reacting to the news on social media. 

Raveena Tandon and Kareena Kapoor
Raveena Tandon and Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities react

Raveena Tandon was among the first to break her silence. In an Instagram post, she wrote in the caption: “#ceasefire But few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in ways that as a citizen I can. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever ♥️🇮🇳 This has shown us who are friends and not. My country’s enemy is mine. The world must act against terrorism and fast.”

Others, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram Stories with a simple prayer. She wrote: “Rab Rakha 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳.” Parineeti Chopra echoed the spiritual sentiment, posting: “Om Namah Shivaay 🙏🇮🇳. #Ceasefire.” Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and Rasha Thadani also posted brief messages of support by resharing posts, standing in solidarity with the country.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram Stories

Triptii Dimri, Uorfi Javed, and Varun Dhawan also joined in, sharing supportive posts as the ceasefire news broke.

