Border 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Makers balance nostalgia with a fresh spin

Filmmakers working on sequels to blockbusters are bringing back members of the original cast to evoke nostalgia and roping in new actors to add a dash of freshness to the franchise. Here’s a dekko Vidya Balan and Kartik Aryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan returns to Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and joins Kartik Aaryan.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who took over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in 2022, will reprise the role of Rooh Baba and romance actor Triptii Dimri in this horror comedy. Besides, the makers are bringing back actor Vidya Balan, who was in the original released in 2007, also starring Akshay Kumar.

Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar comes back to the the Welcome franchise and younger cast like Disha Patani join him in Welcome To The Jungle.

Actor Akshay Kumar — a part of Welcome (2007) but not seen in its sequel, Welcome Back (2015) — is set to make a comeback in the franchise. The big-budget film boasts an ensemble cast that will include actors Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty.

Race 4

Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly join Race 4.

Directors Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla’s action drama film Race (2008) starred actors Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor, among others. While Saif remained a part of the second instalment, he was replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3. There are reports that Saif will return to the franchise. Actor Sidharth Malhotra will also join the cast. Shooting for the film is expected to begin next year.

Border 2

Sunny Deol returns to Border franchise, he will be joined by likes of Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and others.

The movie will have Sunny Deol in the lead, who was also in the 1997 JP Dutta original, which also featured Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and more. The sequel will have Deol alongside actors Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The project will be directed by Anurag Singh.