British pop singer Jay Sean: In the music world, everything is so disposable now

British pop singer Jay Sean feels blessed to complete two decades in the music industry this year, and feels overwhelmed when people remember him for his first song. He says his constant challenge is trying to find a way to stay relevant and not become a ‘dinosaur’. Jay Sean recently performed in Delhi

“I feel so blessed when I think about completing 20 years in this music industry. That is such a blessing because now everything is so disposable. You can have a big hit, and two weeks later, people have forgotten about it. You could have a huge movie you have worked on for 10 years, which earned billions of dollars, but people watch it on a plane. This is how we’ve become as a culture,” Sean tells us.

The Ride It hitmaker adds, “To be able to have 20 years in the music industry and have songs that have stuck as classics now, to me is always a blessing. The challenge is really just understanding how to evolve. It is very easy to become a dinosaur in this and say ‘back in the day, we did it like this’. Well, we are not back in the day, and so you have to learn to adapt”.

And the first step is to be true to yourself. “I understand what I have to offer to the industry, understand if I write a song and I deliver it, it will always be a jay Sean song, regardless of how the production is changing, or even the melodies of the times are changing, it will still have my signature stamp on it. The biggest challenge is to learn how to stay current, and don’t beat yourself out of the game,” he says.

As a special treat for his fans, he is planning to release an album to mark 20 years in the industry. “A brand new album is coming next year, which I’m so excited about. And we’re gonna have a huge tour off for the album,” he says.

Meanwhile, he recently performed in Delhi, and expresses, “I love performing in Delhi, I love performing in India”.

“India has been one of my original fan bases going back 20 years now. And the beautiful thing about performing in India is that the fans here know my music from day one. And there’s nothing better than being able to do a concert where you can span 20 years of music and still get the same crazy reactions from your first song up until your last song. It’s a very fun and unique experience,” he says.