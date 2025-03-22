Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BTS' J-Hope's solo single Mona Lisa has fans drooling: ‘My only complaint is…’

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 22, 2025 01:10 AM IST

J-Hope’s latest single Mona Lisa has dropped and the reactions are nothing short of electric; read

BTS' J-Hope has dropped his latest single Mona Lisa alongside a vibrant music video, and fans are absolutely loving it. The upbeat track, which J-Hope co-produced with Blake Slatkin, has already made waves in the music world. The BTS member titled the song after the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci, and the connection is as intriguing as the track itself. J-Hope initially teased the song during a performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and the positive reception has been overwhelming.

BTS' J-Hope
BTS' J-Hope

This new release follows the success of his debut single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel, which marked J-Hope’s return to music after completing his mandatory military service for South Korea's army. With Mona Lisa, J-Hope continues to evolve as an artist, and he’s currently on his Hope on the Stage Tour which will wrap up in Japan by June 2025.

Netizens react

Fans have been raving about the track, flooding social media with praise for the song’s infectious energy. One fan expressed their awe, saying, “Like how he can be more captivating with every new release?! And the guy is on tour right now! Unbelievable... J-Hope is THE ARTIST right now.” Another fan chimed in with, “A SMASH HIT IN MY HOUSE.” Simple yet glowing praise continued to pour in, with one comment stating, “This is so so good!!!!!” The feedback also highlighted the multifaceted appeal of the song. One fan commented, “Song, lyrics, vocal, dance, even the MV is refreshing (thanks for the heads up; colour template). Sweet Dreams is good, but Mona Lisa, definitely etched in English-speaking ARMYs’ hearts. Congratulations to its success in advance.”

Despite the overwhelming positivity, one fan humorously shared a small critique: “My only complaint is that this is too short!! Oh, I love you so much, my performer J-Hope.” It’s clear that while fans can’t get enough of J-Hope’s work, they’re hoping for more of his magic in the future.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On