BTS' J-Hope's solo single Mona Lisa has fans drooling: ‘My only complaint is…’

BTS' J-Hope has dropped his latest single Mona Lisa alongside a vibrant music video, and fans are absolutely loving it. The upbeat track, which J-Hope co-produced with Blake Slatkin, has already made waves in the music world. The BTS member titled the song after the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci, and the connection is as intriguing as the track itself. J-Hope initially teased the song during a performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and the positive reception has been overwhelming. BTS' J-Hope

This new release follows the success of his debut single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel, which marked J-Hope’s return to music after completing his mandatory military service for South Korea's army. With Mona Lisa, J-Hope continues to evolve as an artist, and he’s currently on his Hope on the Stage Tour which will wrap up in Japan by June 2025.

Netizens react

Fans have been raving about the track, flooding social media with praise for the song’s infectious energy. One fan expressed their awe, saying, “Like how he can be more captivating with every new release?! And the guy is on tour right now! Unbelievable... J-Hope is THE ARTIST right now.” Another fan chimed in with, “A SMASH HIT IN MY HOUSE.” Simple yet glowing praise continued to pour in, with one comment stating, “This is so so good!!!!!” The feedback also highlighted the multifaceted appeal of the song. One fan commented, “Song, lyrics, vocal, dance, even the MV is refreshing (thanks for the heads up; colour template). Sweet Dreams is good, but Mona Lisa, definitely etched in English-speaking ARMYs’ hearts. Congratulations to its success in advance.”

Despite the overwhelming positivity, one fan humorously shared a small critique: “My only complaint is that this is too short!! Oh, I love you so much, my performer J-Hope.” It’s clear that while fans can’t get enough of J-Hope’s work, they’re hoping for more of his magic in the future.