BTS Taehyung announced as the newest ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea, faces backlash from ARMY over Gaza ties

Now that BTS is officially back, the brand deals are rolling in at full speed. It’s no surprise that companies are racing to sign the members, but in a surprisingly divisive turn of events, Kim Taehyung (aka V) has just been announced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea. And this time, ARMY isn’t reacting the way they usually do. The announcement came on July 31, as Coca-Cola Korea, under LG Household & Health Care, launched its new #BestCokeEver campaign with Taehyung at the forefront. BTS Taehyung announced as the newest ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea

But the moment quickly spiralled into controversy. Unlike previous endorsements, this one has sparked serious backlash from fans around the world. The reason? Coca-Cola’s alleged ties to Israel amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza. “@BDSmovement endorses the boycott of Coca-Cola to pressure the company to end its complicity in Israel’s illegal occupation, apartheid & genocide in Palestine. #BoycottCoke #Taehyung, please educate yourself, cancel the endorsement & stand with humanity!,” wrote one ARMY on X. Furthermore, many fans are urging Taehyung to reconsider his association with Coca-Cola, pointing to the brand's inclusion on the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) list — a global movement that targets corporations allegedly complicit in the oppression of Palestinians.

“Taehyung, I urge you and your members to stop promoting coca-cola, a huge brand that is actively funding the genocide of Palestinians and their children in palestine. this company is also on the BDS priority boycott list,” one post read. Another added: “Dear #V #Taehyung @BTS\_twt Pls don't consume or promote Coca Cola or any companies that are financing the genocide in Palestine. Pls educate yourself and pay heed to @BDSmovement. We love you and want you to stand with humanity.”The most pointed comment of all perhaps came from a fan who said, “Look, coca cola and starbucks are both in the bds list, don't try to argue with the list just because it was your faves, everyone should be held accountable, even taehyung and jungkook.”

While some fans continue to defend Taehyung, suggesting he may not have been fully aware of the political implications, the division within the fandom is stark. What was meant to be a refreshing brand deal has become a call to action, as fans demand that even their idols be held accountable in the face of global injustice.