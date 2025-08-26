BTS’ Taehyung chooses number 7 jersey for first pitch at Dodgers Stadium, chats with players and more; read

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’ V, officially stepped onto the pitcher’s mound at the Dodgers Stadium, and the whole moment played out like a scene from a movie. For a little rewind — back on August 18, the Dodgers announced that V would be the guest of honour at their August 25 game against the Cincinnati Reds. From that moment, anticipation started building. Fast-forward to game day, and the atmosphere was a whole vibe. BTS’ Taehyung

Dressed in the official Dodgers jersey, V rocked the number 7 — the symbolic number tied to BTS — instead of his birth year, 1995, as some had predicted. That single choice sent fans into meltdown mode, with ARMY praising the gesture as a sweet, meaningful nod to his bandmates.

And then came the big moment. V walked onto the field with the confidence of a superstar and the charm of someone who knows how much this means to fans. The pitch itself? A clean, crisp strike straight into the glove of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The crowd roared, the Dodgers Stadium lit up with cheers, and it instantly became one of those moments ARMY will replay forever.

Other major moments from the day

But V wasn’t just there for a pitch. He made the day a full-on event. Lines outside the stadium stretched long with fans eager to see him, and MLB even dropped a behind-the-scenes video capturing the frenzy.

Bearing his signature grin, V radiated confidence and sportsmanship throughout. And, before the game kicked off, he delivered the iconic line: “It's time for Dodger baseball!” on the mic, sending the stadium into another round of cheers.

On top of that, he shared smiles and conversations with legends — from superstar Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow as well as Clayton Kershaw.

For fans, it wasn’t just about a pitch. It was about watching V step into another arena — literally — and turning it into yet another unforgettable chapter in BTS’ story.