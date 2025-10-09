‘By the time Shahid Kapoor grew up..’: Ishaan Khatter's confession about his mom Neliima Azeem will leave you teary-eyed

The star shared that he was just four when his parents, actors Neliima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, separated. Speaking about how that shaped him, Ishaan said, “I think that was one of the reasons. Any child of divorce grows up beyond their age because they have to understand everything. The one consistent thing for me was school. At least I had my school friends, and they are still my best buddies."

After a year of big wins — from his sweltering performance in The Royals to his intense role in Homebound — Ishaan Khatter has now opened up about something far more personal: his childhood. In a heartfelt conversation with Barkha Dutt, the actor revealed what it was like growing up as a child of divorced parents.

Calling his mother his pillar of strength, Ishaan described Neliima Azeem as nothing short of a “superhuman”. He added, “Anybody who has been raised by a single mother realises that they are superhuman. It’s hard enough being a working mom, and being a working mom who is also a single mom… By the time my brother grew up and was able to take care of himself, I was born. She had to do it twice over.”

The actor went on to express how his mother’s resilience shaped his view of the world. “She sacrificed most of who she was to put the mother first. That has shaped how I see the world and my point of view of women,” he shared.