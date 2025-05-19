'Someone's going to get fired': Was Urvashi's Cannes 2025 wardrobe malfunction an accident or intentional? Fans debates

Another day, another Urvashi Rautela moment that has the internet in a chokehold. Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe malfunction at Cannes 2025 grabs eyeballs(Photos: Instagram/urvashirautela, X)

The actor is currently flying through one red carpet after the next as she makes her presence felt at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She definitely managed to turn heads, even if with raised eyebrows, with her camp-y parrot-esque ensemble. For her next red carpet moment, she chose to go all-black and heavy on texture-clashes for the O Agente Secreto red carpet.

But what has been making headlines about this look is not the ensemble itself, but a very evident tear by Urvashi's arm.

"First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?" was the unspoken template of much of the comments under videos of the unfortunate moment. But there were some that took it several notches ahead: "She is having a string of bad luck . First her dress got stuck in the revolving door , then she ended up on the carpet looking like a parrot, carrying a parrot , now she turned up in a torn dress . First Indian actress to suffer a series of bad luck in Cannes".

But given Urvashi's very eccentric media presence, there were many who were doubting the authenticity of the malfunction itself. Take this comment for instance: "at this point i feel she’s either wantedly doing weird things for attention or someone’s setting her up so bad". But giving her the benefit of doubt, those who did buy into the malfunction being 'real', their comments read: "Someone's getting fired" and "Ok.. someone is going to get fired. I mean.. he/she had one job and messed it up big time", to quote a few.

Opinions on the dress itself, malfunction or not, were also pretty divided, while some netizens found the look "tacky", others affirmed it to be better than her "parrot dress", which was incidentally Urvashi's first Cannes 2025 look.

Well irrespective of if you buy into the malfunction or not, one thing everyone can agree on is that Urvashi IS the moment!