‘Can't imagine a squad without him’: Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup 2025 omission sparks outrage online

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s omission from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad has triggered a storm across social media. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announced the 15-member side on Tuesday, with Shubman Gill making a return, but Iyer’s name missing from the list. Shreyas Iyer has not been named in the 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup will be held in the UAE this September, and the squad announcement quickly became the talking point. Fans questioned how Shreyas, who has been in exceptional form in white-ball cricket, could be left out. Some even argued that “Shreyas would walk over into any other international cricket team based on his performances this year.”

The BCCI confirmed Shubman’s selection after he had been left out of India’s last three bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa and England. Shubman, however, made a strong case during the five-match Test series in England, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75. The 25-year-old will serve as vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav.

Shubman last played a T20I in July 2024, when he was also vice-captain against Sri Lanka. He led India for the first time in Zimbabwe earlier that year. At the press conference, both Suryakumar and Ajit pointed to Shubman’s leadership experience and quality, making it clear that his place was never in doubt.

What complicated matters was the success of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who thrived as an opening pair in Shubman’s absence. Both scored centuries and cemented their spots in the XI. Yet, the selectors have decided to reinstate Gill at the top of the order.

While Sanju and Abhishek keep their places, the bigger flashpoint is Shreyas' omission. Despite a superb IPL 2025 campaign, where he not only scored heavily but also captained Punjab Kings to the final, fans strongly feel that Shreyas has been overlooked. Instead, the middle-order options include Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and skipper Suryakumar.

Ajit addressed the decision head-on: “With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment, he'll have to wait for his chance.”

Ajit last played a T20I in December 2023, scoring a half-century against Australia. He also missed out on the 2024 T20 World Cup squad, even after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title. But earlier this year, he forced his way back into the ODI team, ending as India’s leading run-scorer in their Champions Trophy-winning campaign, with 243 runs in five innings at 48.60.

The debate now is whether leaving out Shreya, who has consistently delivered in high-pressure tournaments, was the right call. For the selectors, however, the balance of the squad and Gill’s assured presence at the top proved decisive.