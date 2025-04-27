Celeb watchlist | Here's why Akansha Ranjan recommends Apple Cider Vinegar on OTT
Actor Akansha Ranjan shares her binge-watch pick on OTT and explains why she recommends it
In our recurring series, Akansha Ranjan recommends her recent fave binge-watch!
What I’m Watching:
I am watching the web show, Apple Cider Vinegar. It’s about a crazy scam artist, who pretended to have cancer and made a huge business out of it.
Why I’m hooked:
I love the genre of true crime dramas and grey characters. The show gives insights on human psychology and is very interesting to dive into.
Favourite Character:
Wellness Guru Belle Gibson, played so brilliantly by Kaitlyn Dever. I hate the character and that’s what I love about the show! You love to hate her.
Why I recommend it:
This is the perfect blend of drama and thrill. It's great for people who want to feel a thrill and are bored of watching rom-coms, but are too scared to watch scary shows!
My viewing routine:
Always night! I love my night TV time routine; I can't watch anything in the day.
My binge-watch partner:
I watch solo, while lying in bed at the end of the day.
