Celeb watchlist | Here's why Akansha Ranjan recommends Apple Cider Vinegar on OTT

In our recurring series, Akansha Ranjan recommends her recent fave binge-watch! Akansha Ranjan says the show is an insight on human psychology.

What I’m Watching:

I am watching the web show, Apple Cider Vinegar. It’s about a crazy scam artist, who pretended to have cancer and made a huge business out of it.

Why I’m hooked:

I love the genre of true crime dramas and grey characters. The show gives insights on human psychology and is very interesting to dive into.

Favourite Character:

Wellness Guru Belle Gibson, played so brilliantly by Kaitlyn Dever. I hate the character and that’s what I love about the show! You love to hate her.

Why I recommend it:

This is the perfect blend of drama and thrill. It's great for people who want to feel a thrill and are bored of watching rom-coms, but are too scared to watch scary shows!

My viewing routine:

Always night! I love my night TV time routine; I can't watch anything in the day.

My binge-watch partner:

I watch solo, while lying in bed at the end of the day.