Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celeb watchlist | Here's why Akansha Ranjan recommends Apple Cider Vinegar on OTT

ByKavita Awaasthi
Apr 27, 2025 01:17 PM IST

Actor Akansha Ranjan shares her binge-watch pick on OTT and explains why she recommends it

In our recurring series, Akansha Ranjan recommends her recent fave binge-watch!

Akansha Ranjan says the show is an insight on human psychology.
Akansha Ranjan says the show is an insight on human psychology.

What I’m Watching:

I am watching the web show, Apple Cider Vinegar. It’s about a crazy scam artist, who pretended to have cancer and made a huge business out of it.

Why I’m hooked:

I love the genre of true crime dramas and grey characters. The show gives insights on human psychology and is very interesting to dive into.

Favourite Character:

Wellness Guru Belle Gibson, played so brilliantly by Kaitlyn Dever. I hate the character and that’s what I love about the show! You love to hate her.

Why I recommend it:

This is the perfect blend of drama and thrill. It's great for people who want to feel a thrill and are bored of watching rom-coms, but are too scared to watch scary shows!

My viewing routine:

Always night! I love my night TV time routine; I can't watch anything in the day.

My binge-watch partner:

I watch solo, while lying in bed at the end of the day.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Celeb watchlist | Here's why Akansha Ranjan recommends Apple Cider Vinegar on OTT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On