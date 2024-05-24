Celebrity babies that have been born in 2024 in Hollywood

Welcoming a new addition and expanding their families, several Hollywood actors have given birth to babies. Recently, actor-singer Hilary Duff took to Instagram to post about her baby girl, Townes Meadow Bair. Here's a look at the other little ones who have celebrity parents: Maluma with Susana Gomez and their new born (Instagram)

Hilary Duff

The singer announced her third pregnancy via her family holiday card in December 2023, with her husband, musician Matthew Koma. Hilary Duff gave birth to Townes Meadow Bair in early May, and shared photos of her water birth that took place at home on May 8. “Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!”, she wrote, adding, “I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months... We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty (sic)”.

Hilary Duff with Townes Meadow Bair (Instagram)

She is mum to daughters Mae James, 3, and Banks Violet, 5, with Koma, as well as 12-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband, former ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Robert Pattinson

The Twilight alum has welcomed his first child with fiance, musician Suki Waterhouse. The couple have yet to publicly share the name or sex of their newborn. However, Suki recently took to Instagram to share a polaroid photo of her baby and wrote, “welcome to the world angel (sic)".

Suki Waterhouse with her new baby(Instagram)

She confirmed that she and Robert Pattinson were expecting in November 2023 when she debuted her baby bump at the Corona Capital Music Festival. The couple have rumoured to have got engaged in London in December last year,

Halle Bailey

Having kept her pregnancy a secret for the entire duration, Halle Bailey announced that she had become a mother on January 6 on Instagram. She shared a post of her hand holding her baby's tiny hand, with a gold bracelet with the name Halo on it. On Mother's Day (May 12), she gave some insight to her delivery and shared a video of herself in the hospital during her delivery.

Halle Bailey with Halo(Instagram)

Bailey and her baby daddy, YouTuber-rapper DDG have been together for more than a year and a half. Explaining the secrecy, the Little Mermaid (2023) actor said, “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

Maluma

On March 10, Malum shared an update with his fans that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez welcomed a baby girl. He wrote, in Spanish, “On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes.”

Maluma with Susana Gomez and their new born (Instagram)

He also shared a carousel of black and white photos of the baby. The singer had announced they were expected in October 2023, when he was on tour for his album Don Juan. He also shared a four-minute music video with never-seen videos that documented his relationship with Gomez. Since then, the singer has shared several images of his new life with a baby.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman (2017) actor surprised her fans as she shared that she and her husband, producer Jaron Varsano welcomed their fourth baby girl in March. In her announcement, Gal Gadot spoke about the challenges of her pregnancy and the joy Ori, which meals 'my light' in Hebrew, brings to their family.

Gal Gadot with her family (Instagram)

She shared a of the baby girl and wrote, “My sweet girl, welcome… Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too". The couple have daughters, Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2. The actor shared an updated family photo with the newborn on Mother's Day.