Celina Jaitly finally gets legal representation for her brother detained in UAE: ‘We’ll bring back our soldier…’

Since the past few months, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has been fighting a personal battle, attempting to bring her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly back home. He has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. The battle has been excruciatingly difficult, but Celina refuses to give up and her fight has finally borne fruit. A report shared by ANI revealed the latest development in the case, where the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm to represent Celina's brother. Soon after this update reached her, the actor took to her official social media handle to pen an emotional note.

Celina Jaitly shared, “Today Hon’ble High Court of Delhi stepped in to Restore a Soldier’s Right. After months of relentless effort, I have secured legal representation for my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.) held in the UAE for more than 16 months. Today, our soldier’s dignity has been upheld by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Hon’ble Mr Justice Kaurav ordered as follows: ‘Let the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, issue appropriate order in favour of M/s Khalid Almarri & Partners Advocates, authorising the said firm to represent Mr. Vikran Kumar Jaitly for all purposes in Dubai & Abu Dhabi.’ Khaled Almarri & Partners Advocates, one of the most prominent law firms in the UAE, have earned global recognition for their ability to deliver swift, insightful, & practical legal solutions, & have agreed to come on board entirely pro bono, to be appointed through the MEA.”

Expressing her gratitude, she further wrote: “I profoundly thank & appreciate Khaled Almarri & Partners Advocates & Legal Consultants LLC, especially: Mr. Khaled Khalfan Hamad Majed Almarri, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Mr. Kushagra Ashok Arora, Founder, Mr. Himanshu Goswami, Head of Transactions & Regulatory Practice for their unwavering commitment & support, & for graciously taking up the cause of my brother’s detention pro bono, in a quest to secure his legal rights in accordance with the UAE laws & procedures. The coming on board of Almarri & Partners Advocates reflects the strength, mutual respect & enduring relationship that India shares with the UAE. This appointment is to ensure Maj Vikrant’s rights under the Vienna Convention. I placed my faith in the able hands of MEA to take my brother’s case forward before the honorable UAE Courts & its globally respected benevolent leadership. My deepest gratitude to our legal counsels : Raghav Kacker, Counsel, managing partner, Kacker & Co, Suradish Vats, Trilegal, Advocates Madhav Agarwal & Ribhav Pande, Col. Sarvesh Sharma (VSM), Chief Advisor. Special thanks to former Additional Solicitor General of India, Sr. Advocate Mr. Sanjay Jain. Together, with the steadfast support of the MEA, I truly believe we’ll bring back our soldier who gave his entire youth in service to our nation.”

In the comment section below, fellow actor and Fauji daughter Preity Zinta shared, “All the best babe. So happy things are moving in the right direction. Stay strong and done lose faith❤️ ❤️.”

The next hearing in this case has been scheduled for February 10.