Chaos on Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film set in Prayagraj: Crew member assaulted, FIR filed

Tension broke out during the shooting of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines area on Wednesday. A video surfaced showing a few local youths assaulting a crew member — reportedly the film’s production head Zoheb Solapurwala. Another video appeared to show Ayushmann and Sara in a heated exchange. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan; (inset) during the shooting and (right) grab from the assualt(Photos: X and Instagram)

An FIR was registered on Friday at the Civil Lines police station against one Meraj Ali, who recorded and posted the video, and others who are yet to be identified.

Line producer Saurabh Tiwari, who filed the complaint, said: “The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two-three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.”

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti added: “A police team has been given to the shooting team for security. There was a police team on Thursday to regulate traffic, but some boys made videos with their mobiles resulting in the altercation.” The FIR has been filed under Section 191 (2)115 (2) 352 351 (2) 351(3) and Section 66 of IT act 2008.

As per Tiwari, a case had been lodged at Civil Lines police station based on the footage of the video showing the incident.

Locals informed that during the shooting, on Wednesday, a crowd of people had gathered to see Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan. For the shooting one lane of the road was closed near All Saints Cathedral for the shooting. This had resulted in acute traffic jams in the area. Curious onlookers stopped their cars midway and watched the shooting.

Some youths, troubled by the traffic jam, came there and created a ruckus. It is seen in the video that the film shooting was in progress when some agitated youths arrived and started beating a crew member.

The film’s shooting is being held from August 15 and is expected to continue till September 11. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.