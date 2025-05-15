Charlize Theron broke her toe while doing her own stunts without a harness in Apex: ‘A miracle that I am here today'

Hollywood star Charlize Theron is embracing danger in her next action-packed role. At Netflix’s 2025 upfront presentation on Wednesday, the Mad Max: Fury Road star gave audiences a first glimpse into Apex, her upcoming thriller set in Australia. The film, which just wrapped shooting, demanded intense physical work from Charlize — including doing her own stunts under risky conditions. “Our crew delivered a really impressive movie, and yours truly did some stunts and action — without a harness, sometimes. Don’t tell Netflix,” she quipped. Charlize Theron said she did her own stunts in Apex

Having only recently completed filming, the 49-year-old actor admitted she’s still feeling the aftermath. “It’s actually a miracle that I’m here today. Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I’m fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe, and I can go on and on and on, but I won’t,” she said.

Even with the physical toll, the experience was deeply rewarding. “I can honestly say that shooting Apex was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” she shared.

Charlize also reflected on how Apex managed to surpass the action intensity of her other projects. “I actually never thought that I would be able to outdo the action that I did in Old Guard 2, which is coming out in a couple of weeks,” she said. “Back to me almost dying, I’m really proud to share a little of this mammoth movie that I got to work on, and I have to say I was very lucky to work alongside the very talented Taron Egerton,” she added.

The story, she revealed, centers around “a woman trying to rediscover herself only to be hunted by a ruthless and unforgiving human predator.” Footage screened during the event suggested Taron plays that relentless adversary. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, known for 2 Guns and Beast, the film also stars Troy and Munich star Eric Bana. While the movie doesn’t have a release date yet, it’s already shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most ambitious action films.