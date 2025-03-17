Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh on lack of commercial offers for him: Badi filmon mein…

Viineet Kumar Siingh has been a part of the film industry for 23 years, but he got his first big commercial success recently with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. Ask him about its aftereffects and he says, “After Chhaava, the biggest change has been that people now call me by my name. Earlier people used to recognise me from Mukkaabaaz (2017), Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012) or my other projects. They would take selfies, but after that would ask me what my name was. Now, I don’t have to tell them. Meri kahaani ko ab uske darshak mil gaye hain.” Viineet Kumar Siingh(Photo: Instagram)

Reflecting on the love for Chhaava, Viineet says, “We knew we were making something good and special but didn’t know it would erupt like this. There was a lot of hard work that went into it. I had told Vicky that this film will bring a big jump in his career in a good way. We just didn’t know that the jump would be this big.”

The 46-year-old’s name has been associated with many critically acclaimed projects, but he got recognition only after commerce came with it. Does it take his belief away from that talent matters more than commerce? focusing “Agar main apne craft pe kaam karta rahunga, usi ki wajah se ye achha waqt bhi aata hai. You are able to pull off a film like Chhaava only if you have put in the hard work for all these years. You need to keep believing that ‘Apna time aayega’. Even though my work wasn’t reaching a large audience before, the people in the industry always gave me respect,” he responds.

Ask him why this respect didn’t turn into commercial offers, and he says, “Badi filmon mein bahut kuch daav pe laga hota hai. So saare decisions sirf craft nahi but return ko soch ke bhi hote hain. Wo ek zimmedari ban jati hai ki return kaisa rahega. Ek badi film jab chalti hai to 10 choti filmon ko life mil pati hai, lekin jab ek badi film nahi chalti hai, un 10 filmon ke liye darwaze band ho jate hain.”