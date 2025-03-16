Menu Explore
The Diplomat box office collection day 3: John Abraham-starrer finally crosses 10 crore, Chhaava manages to outperform

BySantanu Das
Mar 16, 2025 09:54 PM IST

The Diplomat box office collection day 3: John Abraham plays a suave and sleek diplomat in this thriller directed by Shivam Nair. 

The Dilpomat box office collection day 3: John Abraham's latest release met with a decent response at the box office in the opening weekend, given the low buzz surrounding the film. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed 10 crore. The Diplomat revolves around a deadly mission where a woman finds her way from Pakistan to the Indian Embassy, seeking refuge. (Also read: John Abraham chooses a side in the Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Nobody was listening. Finally they did it’)

John Abraham in a still from The Diplomat, which releases in theatres on March 7.
John Abraham in a still from The Diplomat, which releases in theatres on March 7.

The Diplomat box office

The latest update points out that The Diplomat has crossed 12.91 crore at the end of three days at the box office, as per early estimates. The film had an opening day collection of 4 crore, and went on to collect 4.65 crore on its second day. Its third day collections stand at 4.26 crore.

The Diplomat had an overall 19.71 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, stated the box office report. The film is still facing competition from last month's release Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhaava minted 6.81 crore on its 31st day of release, as per Sacnilk.com, with its total collections now at 561.46 crore.

About The Diplomat

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of The Diplomat read, “What’s with filmmakers obsessed with giving their protagonist a traumatic backstory? John’s character here is constantly reminded of something terrible in his past- but it doesn’t help. What it does is add layers to a story which was completely alright without it. Another burden is giving John’s character a family. It drags the film unnecessarily.”

The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

