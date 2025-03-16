John Abraham chooses a side in the Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Nobody was listening. Finally they did it’

Actor John Abraham has said that he is a huge fan of Russia amid the country's war with Ukraine. The remarks came in an interview as he promotes his movie The Diplomat which has been running in the theatres since its release on Friday. John Abraham is promoting his movie 'Diplomat' that hit the screen on Friday.(PTI)

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Abraham talked about various aspects of diplomacy, including India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I’m a huge fan of Russia, I say this on record,” he said in the interview.

Talking about the war, the actor said that he sides with Moscow in the conflict. He also pointed out the NATO expansion as the reason for the conflict.

“I side with Russia because… of course, you don't want war. Neither do I want people of Ukraine to die, not the people of Russia. But Russia has been screaming for 30 years asking NATO not to come. Nobody was listening. Finally they did it,” Abraham added.

The actor also praised India’s stance on the conflict, saying that nobody can dictate if our country can buy Russian oil or not. He also said that he is a big fan of external affairs minister S Jaishankar, terming him the poster boy of Indian diplomacy.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

The top US and Russian diplomats are discussing the "next steps" to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine that has resulted in the deaths of thousands.

Despite recent tensions between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv has agreed in principle to a US-brokered 30-day unconditional ceasefire - if Moscow halts its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has not, however, agreed to any truce, instead setting conditions that were beyond what was called for in the US agreement with Ukraine.

Both sides have since traded heavy aerial strikes, and Russia moved closer on battlefield to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region of Kursk.

John Abraham dismisses the sentiment of minorities not being safe in India

In another interview, John Abraham vehemently dismissed the sentiment of minorities not being safe in India, asserting that he has never felt safer in the country.

The actor was asked about his take on the whole debate around the feeling that “minorities are not safe in India”.

“Probably because I'm an actor, people would argue and say, Hey, listen, listen. You're an actor. You know, people would probably like you or dislike you for other reasons. But I'm a minority. My mother's a Zoroastrian. My father's a Syrian Christian. And I've never felt more safe than in my country," he responded in an interview with Times Now.

Abraham is back on screen with action-thriller The Diplomat which is based on a real-life incident. The film is directed by Shivam Nair, who also helmed Naam Shabana. The movie also stars Sadia Khateeb in the lead role.

The project is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. She had revealed that she was made to marry at gunpoint and abused after she visited him in his country.