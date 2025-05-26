Chrissy Teigen opens up about her newest cosmetic procedure, cites postpartum hair loss: ‘Lost a lot in the front..’

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to shy away from honesty, whether it’s about parenting, body image, or beauty standards. Now, the model, cookbook author, and social media personality is opening up about a recent cosmetic procedure: hairline-lowering surgery. Chrissy Teigen opens up about her newest cosmetic procedure

The 39-year-old mum of four recently surprised fans by revealing the reason behind a mysterious hospital photo she had posted days earlier. Appearing in her Instagram Stories on May 23, Teigen finally shared an update — along with a candid close-up photo of her bandaged forehead.

Chrissy Teigen on her Instagram Stories

“Hi friends! (A) lot of you have been wondering about my hospital pic, which is very understandable as I gave no explanation lol,” she wrote. “I had a hairline-lowering procedure.” Teigen, who has been open about her beauty journey in the past, explained that her decision was rooted in postpartum hair changes. “Lost a lot in the front from babies, and it’s just very thin up there,” she said, referring to hair loss commonly associated with pregnancy and childbirth. “When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions.”

The Cravings cookbook author, known for her unfiltered takes and relatability, assured followers that she would “share more later” if they were curious to know the full story. “It really was a journey,” she added. While some celebrities shy away from admitting to any form of aesthetic tweak, Teigen continues to keep it real. This isn’t Teigen’s first foray into cosmetic enhancements; in an old interview, she openly listed past procedures she’s had done — joking that she’s had work done “on everything” except her cheeks.