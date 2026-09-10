CINTAA elections get court nod; FWICE welcomes the decision

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) is set for fresh elections tomorrow, September 12. A court on September 9 rejected outgoing president, actor Poonam Dhillon and general secretary, actor Padmini Kolhapure’s plea to stay the polls ordered by its parent body, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The elections were called after 11 of CINTAA’s 21 executive committee members resigned last month, alleging autocratic and dictatorial functioning by the top office-bearers, leading to an internal crisis. Ashoke Pandit, Upsana Singh and Ashok Dubey

On the decision, FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey says, “This election is an opportunity to restore collective governance, constitutional integrity, and financial transparency that was hindered by the former leaders. We at FWICE never want to intervene in CINTAA’s work but this time the problem was much bigger and issue needed immediate discourse."

Ashoke Pandit, FWICE chief advisor, adds, “The court’s green light for the elections reaffirms that no individual or ego is bigger than the welfare of over 9,000 member artistes."

Upasana Singh, CINTAA’s former general secretary and actor shares, “Yeh ek badi jeet hai. Things got out of hands, and the mass resignation is a proof. The court did justice... Maine resign bhi nahin kiya tha, aur Padmini Kolhapure, jo unki friend hain, unko Poonam ji ne naya general secretary ghoshit kar diya. Power doesn’t mean that aap kuch bhi karoge.”

“The election will be held on September 12 (tomorrow) with a new executive body formed the same day to take the work forward,” adds Pandit.