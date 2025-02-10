‘Comedy is not my forte’: Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for his comments on India's Got Latent

Popular content creator, podcaster and social media activist Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his "inappropriate and unfunny" comment during the latest episode of online reality show India's got Latent. Taking to Twitter, Ranveer, also known as Beer Biceps, reflected on the outrage and the hatred, along with a police complaint against his comments on the reality show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised hor his jokes on India's Got Latent

"My comment wasnt just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked, if this is how I wish to use my platform and obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reason behind whatever happened, I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in (of) judgement. It wasn;t cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages.Dont want to be a kind of a person who takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sextions from the video. All I can say in the end, I am sorry and I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said in the video.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and others. During the episode, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked.

The question momentarily surprised even Raina, who is known for his dark humour. “What the f***?” Raina asked before jokingly adding "Yeh sab podcast ke rejected questions yahan puch raha hai (He is asling all the rejection questions on his podcast, here)" referring to Ranveer's popular podcast show.

Following the episode, netizens, went into overdrive outraging against Ranveer Allahbadia, after his controversial question during the episode which was aired on YouTube over the weekend. Social media users did not find the moment funny and called Allahbadia "deranged", "depraved" and “rather wild.”

Even celebrities are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the controversial question/joke by popular content creator Ranveer Allahbadia during the latest episode of online reality show India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday weighed in on the ongoing controversy and said that there is freedom of speech in the country but it ends when there is an encroachment upon “freedom of others".

"I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others… In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters.

Well-known YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, famously known as Flying Beast, also voiced his opinion on X (foDigital rmerly Twitter), and voiced his concern about YouTube getting banned in India following the incident.

Following the outrage, complaint has been registered in Maharashtra's Mumbai against Ranveer Allahbadia and The Rebel Kid aKa Apoorva Mukhija, along with comedian Samay Raina over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show.