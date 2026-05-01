The fire in commercial kitchens just got significantly more expensive. Effective May 1, 2026, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has surged by approximately ₹993, landing at a staggering ₹3,071.50, from its earlier ₹2,078, making it a nearly 50% hike. For many, this isn’t just a price hike; it’s a systemic shock. Commercial kitchens feel the burn as LPG prices soar; Restaurants owner, street vendors speak out

While the government pushes for a gas-neutral future, the architectural reality of Delhi also stands in the way. Pranav Girish Patel, Store Manager of Hengbok restaurant in Andheri West says the impact of the price hike doesn’t fall on their place as they have been working on a gas pipeline connection. “Our prices won’t see any change, as thankfully due to the pipeline connection, we don’t have to spend any extra amount from our side,” he says.