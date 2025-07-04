Daily soap Ram Bhavan goes off air after five months: Television has become ruthless, says actor Khushbu Rajendraa

The five-month old show Ram Bhavan will go off next week. The TV show’s abrupt end was due to a sharp decline in viewership. A source from the channel confirms, “It was going well, but suddenly the numbers nosedived, prompting the channel and makers to take this step. Too many changes to the basic plot in an attempt to win back the viewers after recent events around the world and IPL have broadly affected TV shows.” The last episode will air on July 11. Khushbu Rajendraa

The lead of the show, actor Khushbu Rajendraa, expresses her dismay at the news. “I found out two days ago. I am in a state of shock. It was an adaptation of a hit show with five thousand episodes, and here our show will end in five months. It’s always hurtful when your show is taken down. It’s not easy for the team to accept the move.”

Talking about the reasons, Khushbu believes there is never just one. “Lately, TV has become ruthless. It’s not in the mood to spare anyone, and channels and makers are focusing on retaining audiences any way they can. As an actor, I feel content should never be compromised. If we continue to tell new stories, we will eventually get views, but reverting to cliched storylines that worked years ago is no solution in times like these.”