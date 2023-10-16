Daler Mehndi hints at collab with IShowSpeed: I introduced him to lassi, dal makhni, chicken curry

The video of their meeting has gone viral and fans are having a gala time seeing IShowSpeed vibing to Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun. It has been a much- anticipated yet the unlikeliest of collabs between the Indian singer and the American YouTuber, who flew down from Mumbai to Mehndi's residence in Delhi. Singer Daler Mehndi with YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is his fan.

"I was impressed by the fun element he added to the song. In an interview, I was asked to react to his videos. I instantly invited him to meet me," Mehndi tells us exclusively. He also made the YouTuber listen to Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra and his upcoming song in the film Welcome 3, in which he will act too.

Their friendly banter started when IShowSpeed saw the Tunak Tunak Tun video and instantly turned a fan of the Punjabi party track.

Are the two working on something together? "Well, let's wait for the big news but after meeting him today, I felt great," says Mehndi, adding, "He was excited to do the iconic step of Tunak Tunak Tun with me. He also loved Bolo Tara Ra Ra and Balle Balle." IShowSpeed exclaims, "I am living my dream, doing Tunak Tunak with him. What I like about the song is the energy. the way the music drops first and then hits so high."

Mehndi also treated him to great food. "That's what Punjabis are known for. I introduced him to lassi, tea, chicken curry and dal makhni," exclaims Mehndi.

