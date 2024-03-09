Darling Krishna-Milana Nagaraj expecting to welcome Baby KrissMi this year!

Actor-couple Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna are expecting their first child together. They posted a photo of a baby’s onesie with the words ‘Baby KrissMi’ along with a sonography photo. The post was captioned it: “Bless Us” as they revealed that the baby will be due in September this year. The post received a lot of love and congratulatory messages from the Kannada film fraternity. Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj announce their first pregnancy on Friday

KrissMi Baby announcement post on Instagram

An excited Nagaraj reveals, “We found out about pregnancy on New Year’s day. We got the scan done and waited for three months [before we told anyone]. We then [broke the new to] our close family and friends first. We thought it’s best to make the public announcement on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.”

The 34-year-old “didn’t exactly plan on starting a family”, and explains, “Krishna has a lot of projects he is working on this year and almost no free time. However, we wanted a child while we’re healthy and young.”

The Love Mocktail (2020) actors got hitched in 2021 and celebrated their third wedding anniversary on February 14. Nagaraj shares that while she’s happy, there are some nerves surrounding this new journey of motherhood. “Your mind and body are not prepared for such a change. The first two months were quite bad for me. I was nauseated and tired all the time, but I’m feeling much better now. You have to face whatever comes your way and I believe your mind and body will naturally adapt to the situation.”

Nagaraj has already had a film, For Regn, release this year. “My first film released recently and I have a second one, Araam Aravind Swamy, which will also be out in a few months. But by that time, I’ll be close to my due date. I’ll take the rest that my body requires and get back into work as soon as it’s possible,” she wraps up.