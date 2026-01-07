Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were cordial post breakup, reveals YJHD co-star: ‘We thought a fight might break…’

One of the most talked-about off-screen relationships in the history of Bollywood is that of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The actors met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) where they fell in love, and went on to date for two long years. RK and DP parted ways but continued to be one of the most loved onscreen pairs of Hindi cinema. Well, their co-star Naveen Kaushik, who is currently soaring high on the success of his latest release Dhurandhar , has now revealed the vibe between Ranbir and Deepika post break-up on the set of their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Naveen Kaushik played the role of Sumer in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor aka Bunny and Deepika Padukone, who was seen as Naina. This was RK and DP’s first project together after their break-up. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Naveen shared, “It was completely professional. Like everyone else, we also thought a fight might break out anytime, and we were almost anticipating that if something happened, we’d witness it and have some gossip to talk about. But nothing like that happened. They were absolutely professional on set. Our shoot was extremely grueling, not because of long working hours, but because of the locations. We were shooting on very steep mountains, sometimes climbing ten feet straight up, and shooting there. Despite that, there were always parties with the entire cast and crew in between. They were very cordial and very nice.”

Talking about Deepika, Naveen shared, “I often say this: I have never seen an actor more professional than Deepika Padukone. She was always on time, knew her job, knew her lines, and greeted everyone with a smile. She never threw a tantrum, not even once.” Coming to Ranbir, Naveen stated, “Even though he was already a star, he treated me like a brother. We used to pull each other’s leg. After a point, we forgot that this was Ranbir Kapoor, that the film rested on his shoulders, that he wasn’t just one of us. I think he always knew he was the prince of the Kapoor family. He understood that if you love people, they will automatically love you back. And if you work with dedication, that will eventually speak for itself.”

On the personal front, Ranbir got married to Alia Bhatt in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha into the world the same year. Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, became proud parents to their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in 2024. On the work front, fans are eagerly manifesting a rom com starring DP and RK, according to viral videos from Deepika’s recent fan-meet.