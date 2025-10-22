As Deepika Padukone’s mini-me Dua debuts on Diwali, a look at star kids who are carbon copies of their parents

On the special occasion of Diwali this year, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave their fans the best gift possible. The couple finally shared pictures of their darling daughter Dua Padukone Singh, who turned one year old in September. In these family photographs, Ranveer looked regal in white whereas Deepika and Dua were twinning and winning in matching red ethnic ensembles by Sabyasachi. Soon after Dua’s face was revealed, several fans dug up baby pictures of Deepika, calling the star kid her mother’s mini-me.

As Dua’s uncanny resemblance with her mother Deepika continues to win the internet over, let’s take a look at other star kids who are carbon copies of their parents:

The list obviously had to begin with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who looks more like his father Saif Ali Khan than the superstar himself, according to several fans. Ibrahim is incredibly handsome and has time and again reminded many netizens of a young Saif

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous daughter Raha will turn 3 in November this year. Well, ever since the couple officially introduced their daughter to the paparazzi on Christmas, 2023, Raha has been the internet’s obsession. According to netizens, Raha is Alia’s mini-me, and the actor’s baby pictures serve as proof

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are undoubtedly one of the cutest daddy-daughter duos of all time! In their recent pictures, Nick and Priyanka Chopra have been covering their daughter’s face with emojis. But earlier every time they posted photographs together, fans couldn’t help but gush over Malti’s uncanny resemblance to Nick

Much like Ibrahim Ali Khan, fellow star kid Aryan Khan is also often called a younger version of his superstar father on social media. This is because Aryan shares his father Shah Rukh Khan’s sharp jawline and his intense gaze. That’s not all! During the media events of Aryan’s debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it was revealed that he even sounds like his dad

This year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will welcome their baby into the world. We can’t wait to add them to the list!