Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    As Deepika Padukone’s mini-me Dua debuts on Diwali, a look at star kids who are carbon copies of their parents

    Dua Padukone Singh's adorable Instagram debut on Diwali reminds us of all the star kids who are carbon copies of their actor parents

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 6:19 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    On the special occasion of Diwali this year, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave their fans the best gift possible. The couple finally shared pictures of their darling daughter Dua Padukone Singh, who turned one year old in September. In these family photographs, Ranveer looked regal in white whereas Deepika and Dua were twinning and winning in matching red ethnic ensembles by Sabyasachi. Soon after Dua’s face was revealed, several fans dug up baby pictures of Deepika, calling the star kid her mother’s mini-me.

    Deepika Padukone with Dua Padukone Singh and Ranveer Singh
    Deepika Padukone with Dua Padukone Singh and Ranveer Singh

    As Dua’s uncanny resemblance with her mother Deepika continues to win the internet over, let’s take a look at other star kids who are carbon copies of their parents:

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    The list obviously had to begin with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who looks more like his father Saif Ali Khan than the superstar himself, according to several fans. Ibrahim is incredibly handsome and has time and again reminded many netizens of a young Saif

    Raha Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous daughter Raha will turn 3 in November this year. Well, ever since the couple officially introduced their daughter to the paparazzi on Christmas, 2023, Raha has been the internet’s obsession. According to netizens, Raha is Alia’s mini-me, and the actor’s baby pictures serve as proof

    Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

    Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are undoubtedly one of the cutest daddy-daughter duos of all time! In their recent pictures, Nick and Priyanka Chopra have been covering their daughter’s face with emojis. But earlier every time they posted photographs together, fans couldn’t help but gush over Malti’s uncanny resemblance to Nick

    Aryan Khan

    Much like Ibrahim Ali Khan, fellow star kid Aryan Khan is also often called a younger version of his superstar father on social media. This is because Aryan shares his father Shah Rukh Khan’s sharp jawline and his intense gaze. That’s not all! During the media events of Aryan’s debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it was revealed that he even sounds like his dad

    This year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will welcome their baby into the world. We can’t wait to add them to the list!

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/As Deepika Padukone’s Mini-me Dua Debuts On Diwali, A Look At Star Kids Who Are Carbon Copies Of Their Parents
    News/Htcity/Cinema/As Deepika Padukone’s Mini-me Dua Debuts On Diwali, A Look At Star Kids Who Are Carbon Copies Of Their Parents
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes