Deepika-Ranveer Anniversary: When Deepika revealed what attracted her to Ranveer in their wedding video; watch

After falling in love on the set of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and dating for six long years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the nuptial knot on November 14, 2018. They got married in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies at Italy’s Lake Como, in the presence of their family and close friends. Today, the happily married couple and proud parents of Dua Padukone Singh are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the time Deepika revealed what it was about her husband Ranveer that attracted her. Wholesome snippets from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding anniversary

Deepika and Ranveer unveiled their wedding video last year when they graced the koffee couch of Karan Johar’s chat show together for the first time. It soon took the internet by storm, leaving fans gushing over the madly in love couple, their love story and their wholesome wedding ceremonies. In this 4 minute long clip, when asked what attracted her to Ranveer, Deepika shared, “I was attracted to the person that most of the world had not seen. There's a quiet side to him, there's a very intelligent side to him, there's a very sensitive side to him. I love the fact that he cries. And I love the fact that he was all heart.”

Another heartwarming moment in their wedding video is when Deepika’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone talked about his son-in-law. Prakash shared that Ranveer is exactly the opposite of the Padukone family, who are very quiet. However, welcoming Ranveer into the family, Prakash added, “But I think it's a good change, you know, because I think we are a very boring family, all four of us. But I think he'll bring some life.”

Well, Ranveer and Deepika have been busy with parenting duties ever since their darling daughter Dua came into the world on September 8 this year. We wish the couple all the love and joy as they enjoy their happily ever after.