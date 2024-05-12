Delhi crowd is a bit more angsty, just like our music: Seedhe Maut

It's always an exciting feeling, performing in Delhi, for hip-hop group Seedhe Maut. Comprised of Sidhant Sharma (aKa Calm) and Abhijay Negi (aka Encore ABJ), the Nanchaku and Hola Amigo hitmaker duo cannot wait to perform in their hometown today. Seedhe Maut will perform in Delhi today

"It is always special to be back home. Our music comes from our experiences and most of them have been from Delhi. The songs we write about are the reflection of the people who attend our concerts in Delhi,” says Negi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the duo, the connection, however, goes beyond just music. “Whenever we come to Delhi, we always feel that the connect goes beyond just vibing on music. The energy levels in this city are always off the charts. The crowd is a bit more rowdy and angsty, just like our music. The last time we performed in Delhi, it was a crazy experience and so, this time, our expectations are even bigger," adds Sharma.

The duo, popular for tracks such as Namastute and Shaktimaan, insist that Delhi was intentionally the last city on the circuit of the nationwide Lunch Break India Tour, in association with Zomato Live, which saw them perform in 13 cities.

“We have a few surprises planned for Dilliwalas, which we are super excited about. The set is going to be longer as compared to the sets we have done in other cities as a part of this tour. It was a conscious decision for all of us to keep Delhi as the last city, because we want to give it our all and all of our best. We saved the best for last,” they sign off.