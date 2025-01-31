Deva Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor blows minds as he turns his beast mode on; fans call it ‘career best performance’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has managed to leave the audiences roaring with delight every time he took up an eccentric, unexpected character in the past. Fans love seeing him in romantic films, but he hits a whole other chord when he shines onscreen in masterpieces such as Haider (2014) or Udta Punjab (2016). Well, fans had similar expectations from his latest film Deva, which released in theatres today. Also starring Pooja Hegde as a journalist, the Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial stars Shahid as a rebellious cop out on a revenge spree. Well, rave reviews of the film suggest that Deva has successfully left audiences wanting more, with many calling this Shahid’s career best yet! Shahid Kapoor in and as Deva

Reviewing the film, one social media user gushed, “& THE AWARD GOES TO MAD #ShahidKapoor . HE IS ON BEAST MODE Career Best Performance. God!! His Madness In This Movie UNPREDICTABLE, PSYCHO #Deva This Movie Deserve 100cr At The Box Office @shahidkapoor Sir You Deserve This Success Man. Dil Se Dua 🤞MUST WATCH GUYS #DevaReview,” whereas another internet user tweeted, “#Deva, as a movie is good. But, #ShahidKapoor is flamboyant. He raised the bar with sheer presence in such kind of a movie. Performance is top-notch as expected from him. But, he excels here, one of his career best performances ever. Love the intent.”

Deva is a remake of Rosshan Andrrews' 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police. Well, one fan who has seen the original shared, “After watching #ShahidKapoor's #Deva, it's clear that it's a remake of #MumbaiPolice. The acting and production quality are much better than the original, but if you've seen the original, there's nothing new for you except the improved performances and production values.” Well, that truly is high praise and a cause of celebration for the team of Deva.

After reading such positive reviews of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s film, are you planning to book your tickets for Deva this weekend?