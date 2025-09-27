Dhadak 2 on OTT: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri’s film leaves netizens divided; ‘All Saiyaarans, Animals should…’

Not long after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, another romantic drama arrived in theatres. Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in never seen before avatars, released on the silver screens on August 1. In this Shazia Iqbal directorial, a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018) and remake of Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), caste played the villain. While the gritty performances by Triptii and Siddhant were lauded by all along with the story-line, the poor box office performance resulted in the film becoming a flop. Well, Dhadak 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix, and here’s what fans have to say about it. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2

A majority of netizens were blown away by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s film Dhadak 2. One such Twitter review, written after the film’s OTT release, read, “Dhadak 2 is a thought-provoking depiction of the reality of our society, a rarity in an era of larger than life cinema that disregards the bitter truths under the canopy of grandiose. All the Saiyaarans and Animals should give it a watch,” whereas another netizen stated, “If you can take Pariyerum and rewrite it to #Dhadak2 I would say Bollywood stands tall. A royal salute to the whole team of Dhadak. Wow. Just wow. It's a rarest of rare that a bollywood remake is better than the original in terms of writing @DharmaMovies Be Proud, Iqbal & Johar!”

However, there were also some members of the audience who didn’t enjoy the film. One such internet user claimed, “#Dhadak2onNetflix :⭐⭐ Yes, caste discrimination still exists in India. But not on this level & in this open. This is on a propaganda level. PARIYERUM PERUMAL may kinda make sense cuz it takes place in a small Tamil Village. #Dhadak2 set in a city like Bhopal doesn't make sense. Dhadak 2 starts with Dhadak 1 ending. That's how extreme it is. The sequel is no match for Dhakad. Neither has a good story nor a good album #TriptiDimri #Netflix.”