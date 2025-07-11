Dhadak 2 Trailer: Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s intense love story wins hearts, but netizens have ONE complaint

Back in 2018, Karan Johar presented Janhvi Kapoor in her debut with Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. A remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi film Sairat (2016), Dhadak emerged as a commercial success but was criticised for glossing over the caste-based discrimination shown in the original. So when KJo announced Dhadak 2, a spiritual sequel of Dhadak, with Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, fans had their reservations despite the strong lead pair. Well, the trailer of the much-awaited film was dropped today and while netizens are pleasantly surprised, they have one complaint from Siddhant and Triptii’s intercaste love story film. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2

The three minute long trailer of Dhadak 2 has a melancholic theme, beginning with Siddhant Chaturvedi telling Triptii Dimri, “Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho naa? Toh mujhse door raho.” She refuses to budge. But when did these intense feelings begin to blossom? When Siddhant aka Neelesh met Vidhi, played by Triptii, in law college. Triptii is bold, fierce whereas Siddhant is simple and sweet. Their love story takes a U-turn when Vidhi’s family objects to the intercaste relationship. Enters Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva, giving us goosebumps even with his limited screentime.

Well, fans are sold! Lauding the actors and the trailer, one social media user shared, “Badhiya trailer h ekdam. I'm not Sid's fan but after reading vile comments about him yesterday, I'm rooting for him. Always gonna back underdog. Baaki Tripti to h hi apne pahad ki talent. Wish this works totally,” whereas another wrote, “Ah finally old Tripti is back.” A comment read, “The intrigue factor is better than Dhadak 1 for sure, they shouldn't have called it 2 instead given some nice title. Siddhant isn't a bad actor tbh though I don't like him, also Tripti really looks very comfortable in these kind of scrips with depth. Music also isn't so bad. I just wish they hadn't revealed everything in the trailer itself, also I haven't watched og one so looking good so far,” whereas a netizen shared, “Is Siddhant Chaturvedi back? Mc sher my gawd.”

But netizens do have one complaint from the makers regarding Siddhant’s character Neelesh. Under the trailer, one angry fan asked, “Not the f**king brownface on the dude, just why???,” whereas another wrote, “Only thing bothering me,tbh! Otherwise, decent trailer.” A comment read, “It's melodrama, but it looks like well-made melodrama - and there's always space for that. Siddhant and Tripti to their credit, seem to know exactly the tone that's needed for a film like this. Having said that, can't bollywood show a poor person or someone of a lower caste, without browning up the actor?”

Dhadak 2 is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). The romantic drama is all set to arrive in theatres on August 1.