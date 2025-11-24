Dharmendra passes away on Sholay writer Salim Khan’s 90th birthday: ‘Both of us have seen a lot of struggle’

Bollywood’s He-Man, one of the greatest and most handsome actors of the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra breathed his last today on November 24. The veteran superstar, who was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital earlier this month, was reportedly recovering at home. But his situation got critical this morning, after which an ambulance was seen arriving at and exiting from his Juhu residence. While the family has not shared an official statement about Dharam paaji’s reported death yet, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were spotted at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sholay writer and Salman’s father Salim Khan, who turns 90 years old today, also reached the funeral home to pay his last respects.

Dharmendra and Salim Khan