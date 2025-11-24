Dharmendra passes away on Sholay writer Salim Khan’s 90th birthday: ‘Both of us have seen a lot of struggle’

Bollywood’s He-Man, one of the greatest and most handsome actors of the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra breathed his last today on November 24. The veteran superstar, who was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital earlier this month, was reportedly recovering at home. But his situation got critical this morning, after which an ambulance was seen arriving at and exiting from his Juhu residence. While the family has not shared an official statement about Dharam paaji’s reported death yet, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were spotted at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sholay writer and Salman’s father Salim Khan, who turns 90 years old today, also reached the funeral home to pay his last respects.
Back in 1998, Dharmendra and Salim Khan had reunited for Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Kajol-starrer film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. In a behind the scenes video from set, Salim ji opened about his bond with Dharam paaji. In the clip, Salim ji shares, “Dharam ji se mera bohot hi purana association hai, 1958-1959 se. Both of us had come together, both of us have seen a lot of struggle. Aur bohot si cheezein common bhi hain. Aur, ab kya kahun ki usme se kaun si ek major cheez common hai. Toh bohot si cheezein common hain. He's a wonderful person and jab bhi inko khayal aaya ki iss film mein kis ko liya jaaye toh inko pehla khayal Dharam ji ka hi aaya. He's like a family member and like an elder brother to us. That's all I can say about him.”
While Salim Khan turns 90 years old today, Dharmendra has passed away just two weeks before his 90th birthday. We wish the Deol family peace and strength as they cope with the loss, a loss that has left a void in all of our hearts.