Dharmendra remembered at BAFTA 2026: Irrfan to Dilip Kumar, Indian stars who have been remembered over the years
The BAFTAs paid tribute to Dharmendra in their In Memoriam segment, adding his name to the list of Indian icons celebrated by the British Academy
The BAFTA Awards 2026 paid an emotional tribute to artists the world lost over the past year, and among the many Hollywood greats, one Indian name stood out — Dharmendra. The late Bollywood legend was the only Indian actor to be featured in the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment in London on Sunday.
But while the spotlight on Dharmendra was a moving moment, he wasn’t the first Indian actor to be honoured by the British Academy. The ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ now joins a rare league of Indian icons who have found a place in BAFTA’s remembrance over the years, a reminder that the spirit of Indian cinema continues to echo far beyond the borders of Mumbai.
Dharmendra joins the legends
As British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware performed a soulful rendition of The Way We Were, Dharmendra’s image appeared on the London stage alongside international icons like Udo Kier and Brigitte Bardot.
Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, was remembered at the BAFTAs this year. His final film, the period war drama Ikkis, was released in theatres just months before his passing. His legacy was further cemented by the 4K restoration release ofSholay: The Final Cut on December 12, 2025 — a tribute to what would have been his 90th birthday.
India's BAFTA legacy
While Dharmendra’s inclusion was a highlight of the 2026 In Memoriam segment, he is far from the first Indian star to receive such a global acknowledgement. Over the years, the British Academy has consistently recognised the crossover power and cultural impact of Indian cinema.
In 2021, in one of its most heartfelt tributes, BAFTA honoured both Irrfan Khan and veteran romantic icon Rishi Kapoor. The following year in 2022, the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Lata Mangeshkar, was remembered for her towering influence on film music, with a nod to her historic 1974 performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Even earlier, Dilip Kumar, had been acknowledged for laying the very foundations on which generations of Indian cinema stand — reaffirming that the Academy continues to celebrate those who shaped the art form beyond borders.
The 2026 ceremony
The segment also honoured Hollywood stalwarts such as Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall. However, the international stage often brings debate over who is left behind. While Dharmendra was celebrated, fans noted the absence of other Indian veterans lost recently, including Manoj Kumar, Satish Shah, and Asrani.
Despite these omissions, India’s presence at the 2026 BAFTAs was felt in the competitive categories as well. The Manipuri filmBoong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Excel Entertainment, secured a major win forBest Children’s & Family Film, proving that Indian storytelling continues to captivate global juries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More