Dhurandhar First Reviews: Ranveer Singh dominates the film, giving a ‘powerful action-packed theatre experience’

One of the biggest and most awaited Hindi films of the year has to be Dhurandhar . Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller brings together an unbelievably talented ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Ahead of its release, the film did get into some legal trouble, but it is now set to arrive in theatres on December 5 tomorrow after being greenlit by the CBFC. Well, we have some exciting news for fans who are looking forward to Dhurandhar’s release. First reviews suggest that the Ranveer-starrer is a ‘brutal cinematic experience’.

After catching a screening of the Ranveer Singh film, a Twitter user shared, “#DhurandharFirstReview 4.5/5⭐ 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 ‘A brutal cinematic experience with lots of violence ft all Legendary cruel Villains together.’ #Dhurandhar (#DhurandharReview) #RanveerSingh, #SanjayDutt & #RMadhavan…,” whereas another review read: “Just Watched #Dhurandhar Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 #Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame. #RanveerSingh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene. The film balances mass action, strong emotions, and a tight narrative without losing pace.”

The review further read, “Action sequences feel real, grounded, and beautifully choreographed, especially the combat and rescue scenes. The background score elevates the experience — the kind that gives you goosebumps during the climax. Cinematography is sharp and impactful, capturing both the chaos of battle and the emotional depth of the characters. Though the story follows a familiar patriotic arc, the presentation is stylish, bold, and larger-than-life, making it extremely engaging. The supporting cast adds weight, but it’s Ranveer’s screen presence that dominates the film. Overall, Dhurandhar is a powerful theatre experience — emotional, action-packed, and full of patriotic energy.”

After reading these early reviews of Dhurandhar, are you planning to book your tickets?